Wish to become CM if luck is on my side: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

During an event in the district headquarters town of Tumakuru, Rajanna said, “Parameshwara is the home minister today. Anything can happen in future. He has the good fortune. I believe that he has the luck (of becoming chief minister) in the coming days. We will work to 'supplement' the luck. There is no doubt about it.”

Stating that having a chief minister from the district would make the people there happy, Rajanna said, 'If he (Parameshwara) becomes one then we all get the feeling of becoming Chief Minister,” he added.