<p>Bengaluru: Students of government schools have performed well in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> examination-1 this year by improving the results by nearly 16 per cent as against the pass percentage recorded last year.</p>.<p>This year, a total of 3,06,341 students appeared for the exams from government schools, of which 2,87,878 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.97 as against 77.15 recorded last year from all three exams. </p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered.<p>Even the number of government schools securing 100 per cent results has increased this year. In 2024-25 the number of government schools with 100 per cent results was 766 and the same has increased to 2,393 this year. Interestingly, there are no government schools with 0 per cent results.</p>.<p>Aided schools too have improved a lot this time. Last year, the pass percentage of aided schools was 75.04 and the same has increased to 92.44 this year.</p>.<p>When it comes to schools with 100 per cent results, 824 aided schools have managed to achieve the feat as against 145 last year. The number of schools with zero result has come down from eight last year to five this year. </p>.<p>The performance of unaided schools has also improved with students achieving 95.4 per cent pass as against 87.31 per cent last year. A total of 2,959 private unaided schools secured 100 per cent results and 22 schools showed zero results.</p>