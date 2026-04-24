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With 93.97% pass, govt schools in Karnataka show they are second to none

Even the number of government schools securing 100% results has increased this year.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsSSLC

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