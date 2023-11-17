With eye on Lok Sabha polls, Vijayendra goes on temple-hopping spree

A day after taking charge as BJP state president, B Y Vijayendra on Thursday went on a temple-hopping spree, visiting nearly a dozen mutts belonging to backward castes and sub-sects of Lingayat community in the state.
Vijayendra is said to have visited the seers of the mutts belonging to backward classes Yadava, Kuruba, Ambiga, Kunchitiga; Bhovi, Madiga and Banjara (scheduled castes mutts) and sought blessings of Taralabalu and Sirigere mutt seers. The last two are prominent Sadar Lingayat mutts.
On Vijayendra’s temple visits, a BJP leader from Chitradurga told DH that he appears to be walking carefully on a path laid out by his father B S Yediyurappa. “Yediyurappa is perhaps the first leader in the state to understand the importance of mutts playing a vital role in electoral politics. Until then, only a handful of Mutt seers used to have access to the CM’s office. It was he who opened the doors to all mutts. He introduced grants to mutts, which has now led to the practice of releasing funds to mutts. Therefore, most of the seers, irrespective of the castes, stood behind Yediyurappa whenever the latter came under scanner...,” the leader explained.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his mutt visits, Vijayendra said, “In order to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, we need the support of every single community. Therefore, I am meeting seers to seek their blessings,” he said.
Vijayendra said he would tour extensively and reach out to party workers in each taluk. “Apart from realising the dream of winning at least 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections, I want to ensure my party workers win maximum seats in the upcoming polls to ZPs, TPs and other local bodies, which are essentially party workers’ elections,” he said.