With eye on Lok Sabha polls, Vijayendra goes on temple-hopping spree

On Vijayendra’s temple visits, a BJP leader from Chitradurga told DH that he appears to be walking carefully on a path laid out by his father B S Yediyurappa. “Yediyurappa is perhaps the first leader in the state to understand the importance of mutts playing a vital role in electoral politics. Until then, only a handful of Mutt seers used to have access to the CM’s office. It was he who opened the doors to all mutts. He introduced grants to mutts, which has now led to the practice of releasing funds to mutts. Therefore, most of the seers, irrespective of the castes, stood behind Yediyurappa whenever the latter came under scanner...,” the leader explained.