With majority in Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress eyes review of cattle slaughter ban

<p>Bengaluru: With <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> gaining a majority in the Legislative Council for the first time in years, plans are afoot to review the blanket ban on cattle slaughter introduced when the BJP was in power.</p>.<p>In fact, some Congress lawmakers, anticipating a majority in the Upper House, had started discussions on introducing a new Bill to reverse the cattle ban, which is among the key demands of the Muslim community.</p>.<p>The governing Congress is trying to repair the damage of the backlash it received from the Muslim community during the Davangere South bypoll. While Congress won the bypoll, there was a split in votes apparently because of anger that a Muslim was not given the ticket. </p>.Amendment to anti-cow slaughter law to be tabled in Karnataka Budget session.<p>Last month, just days after the bypoll result, the Congress government withdrew a 2022 ban on Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms.</p>.<p>Two Muslim lawmakers confirmed to DH that the party was expected to legislatively act on the ban on cattle slaughter.</p>.<p>In 2020, the BJP government introduced the stringent Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, which replaced a 1964 law. The old law allowed slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes aged over 12 years or if they were unfit for breeding or did not yield milk.</p>.<p>The BJP government’s law imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle. Also, buffaloes above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with permission. </p>.<p>The previous <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> government could not repeal the 2020 law as Congress lacked numbers in the Legislative Council. Also, Hindu seers had publicly urged Siddaramaiah not to withdraw the cow slaughter law. </p>.<p>“We’re discussing a middle path. We needn’t revert to the old 1964 law. At the same time, we can remove the blanket ban. We’re working something out,” one Congress lawmaker said, adding that the party is mindful of being branded as “anti-Hindu” by the BJP. </p>.<p>The lack of a Congress majority meant that the combined BJP-JD(S) Opposition could defeat key Bills in the Council. For example, a Bill to take a portion of revenue from rich Hindu temples for a common pool of funds was defeated in 2024.</p>.<p>Another lawmaker said that withdrawal of the cattle slaughter ban was among Congress’ pre-poll promises. This lawmaker also pointed out that the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, also known as the anti-conversion law, was pending withdrawal. Christian groups want this law gone.</p>.<p>In June 2023, soon after Congress came to power, the Cabinet decided to repeal the anti-conversion law. However, the legislative move required was never done and the Act remains in force.</p>