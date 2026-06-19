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Homeindiakarnataka

With majority in Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress eyes review of cattle slaughter ban

Looks to fulfil key demand of Muslim community
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumarcow slaughter

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