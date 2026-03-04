Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'With or without Budget, we're doing developmental work': D K Shivakumar

'No other district in India has 25 government schools, each one costing Rs 15 crore. Was this in the Budget?', the deputy CM said.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 15:38 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarKarnataka Budget

Follow us on :

Follow Us