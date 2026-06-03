With Rs 1,413 crore in assets, D K Shivakumar to be India's richest Chief Minister, trumps all Hindi heartland CMs' combined wealth

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DK Shivakumar's declared assets of Rs 1,413 crore make him India's richest chief minister.
Key highlights
• Wealth comparison
Shivakumar's Rs 1,413 crore net worth surpasses the combined assets of 10 Hindi heartland chief ministers, who hold Rs 106.75 crore in total.
• Land assets
Shivakumar owns over 71 acres of agricultural and other land in Bengaluru South district, valued at Rs 10.37 crore, with further appreciation expected.
• Regional wealth contrast
Among South Indian chief ministers, Shivakumar's wealth (Rs 1,413 crore) far exceeds peers like Tamil Nadu's Joseph Vijay (Rs 648 crore) and Kerala's VD Satheesan (Rs 6.6 crore).
Key statistics
Rs 1,413 crore
DK Shivakumar's declared assets
Rs 106.75 crore
Combined assets of 10 Hindi heartland CMs
71 acres
Shivakumar's land holdings in Bengaluru South
Rs 10.37 crore
Value of Shivakumar's land assets
Rs 931 crore
Second-richest CM's assets (N Chandrababu Naidu)
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:05 IST