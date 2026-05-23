<p>The Opposition BJP accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> of “crossing all limits of appeasement” after the Cabinet decided to withdraw cases in the 2022 Ladle Mashaikh Dargah rioting, which the government defended. </p>.<p>On Thursday, the Cabinet decided to withdraw prosecution in 52 criminal cases. The government pointed out that cases against farmers and pro-Kannada activists, too, had been withdrawn. </p>.<p>At least eight cases connected with rioting in Kalaburagi’s Aland are being withdrawn based on a petition by the managing committee of the Dargah Hazrat Malikul Mashaikh Makdoom Ladle Ansari (Sunni), which was espoused by Speaker U T Khader. </p>.<p>“All governments withdraw cases booked during pro-farmer, pro-Dalit and pro-Kannada protests. We support this. But what message is the government trying to send by withdrawing cases involving SDPI and Muslim goondas who damage public property and attack officials?” BJP’s V Sunil Kumar asked. </p>.<p>“After realising that its Muslim vote bank is getting lost, the (Congress) government is crossing all limits of appeasement politics with one decision after another,” Kumar said. “Let there be no surprise if Namaz is offered before every Cabinet meeting. That will be peak appeasement,” he said.</p>.<p>Kumar, the Karkala MLA, asked the government to clarify if the police department had concurred with the plan to withdraw cases. “In several states, voters have rejected such appeasement politics,” he charged. </p>.<p>According to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, there was “an act of defecation and urination” at the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga in the Dargah. “...during that time, the heinous crime and despicable communal riot involving stone-pelting with lethal weapons on the vehicles of the then union minister, district collector and SP have been withdrawn by this Tughlaq government,” he said. </p>.Karnataka cabinet decides to withdraw 52 criminal cases.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara said the cases were withdrawn as per procedure. </p>.<p>“Pro-Kannada organisations and farmers’ organisations had been giving representations on cases against them for several years now. The government referred it to a Cabinet sub-committee. After discussing each case individually, the sub-committee felt these cases could be legally withdrawn,” Parameshwara said.</p>.<p>Asked about the grounds on which cases linked to the Ladle Mashaikah Dargah violence were withdrawn, Parameshwara said: “I don’t want to speak in detail.”</p>.<p>When pointed out that even the police were targeted during the violence, Parameshwara said: “The decision was made after considering all those facts. It wasn’t sudden.”</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there was “nothing wrong” with the Cabinet decision. </p>