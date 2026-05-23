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Homeindiakarnataka

Withdrawal of Aland riot cases: BJP calls it appeasement, Congress defends

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there was 'nothing wrong' with the Cabinet decision.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 23:35 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnataka

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