Woman abducted, raped in Karnataka's Udupi; two held

Altaf had allegedly called the woman on Friday afternoon and asked her to meet him. When the victim arrived at the decided spot, she was allegedly kidnapped in a vehicle. Two of Altaf’s friends also joined him. Later, Altaf forced the woman to drink alcohol and raped her. The accused had allegedly spiked the drink.

Following the complaint, the police arrested Altaf along with the vehicle used by him. Xavier Richard Quadros, who brought the beer bottle, was also arrested by the police.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Manipal. Her statement will be recorded before a magistrate, said the SP.

A case has been registered under sections 138, 64 along with 3(5) of the BNS.

Following fake messages being circulated on the incident, the SP has warned of initiating strict action against those spreading false information regarding the case.