<p>Udupi: Udupi Town police have arrested two persons in connection in an alleged misappropriation of property tax payment in Udupi CMC and cheating the government by issuing a forged receipt without depositing the amount.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Shalini (56) from Moodanidambooru village in Udupi and Ganesh (24) from Kukkikatte in Udupi. The arrested were produced before the court.</p><p>In a complaint to the Police, CMC Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi said that property owner Anand Suvarna had paid Rs 34,730 towards 12 years of property tax for building No 17-5 at Kalmady by handing over the amount to Shalini, who was working outside the municipal office premises. He was issued a receipt dated October 16, 2025.</p><p>However, when the payment status was later checked online, the tax was shown as pending. Upon inquiry, Shalini allegedly admitted to having received the amount. A fresh challan was subsequently generated on February 16, and Rs 35,213 was remitted.</p><p>The complaint further alleged that the tax amount collected earlier was not deposited with the government. Instead, a Union Bank seal was allegedly used on the challan and the funds were allegedly misused in collusion with others, resulting in cheating the government.</p><p>Based on the complaint filed by CMC Commissioner, police had registered a case under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was carried out under the guidance of the Udupi Sub-Division DySP Belliappa and led by Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad P, along with PSI Gopalakrishna Jogi and other staff members. </p>