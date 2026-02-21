Menu
Woman, accomplice arrested in Udupi property tax misappropriation case

According to the police, the arrested is Shalini (56) from Moodanidambooru village in Udupi and Ganesh (24) from Kukkikatte in Udupi. The arrested were produced before the court.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 10:32 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 10:32 IST
