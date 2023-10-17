Woman accuses husband of asking her to have sex with his friends

Bengaluru: A woman in northeastern Bengaluru has accused her husband of asking her to have sex with his friends, according to a police complaint.
Sujatha*(42), married Sunil*(47), in 2007. The couple has two children, aged 11 and 10.
The couple stayed in Mangaluru for a few years, where Sujatha alleged that Sunil fought with her regularly over petty issues. A few years later, they moved to a different part of the coastal city but the marital problems continued.
In one such instance, Sujatha saw her husband’s WhatsApp chats, where he allegedly discussed their physical relationship with his three friends.
“I also saw messages where my husband discussed rates with different sex workers,” the complainant alleged. “When I confronted my husband, he fought with me and told me that he would do as he pleased. He also hit me and threatened me.”
Fed up with Sunil’s continued harassment, Sujatha, along with her children, began staying with her parents in Bengaluru. The couple’s family then convinced them to reconcile and set aside their differences.
Sunil then moved Sujatha and their children to a flat in Bengaluru. "My husband never spent a normal day with me again. He also asked me to have sexual intercourse with his other friends, and when I refused, harassed me mentally and physically,” the complainant alleged.
A case was registered by the Amruthahalli police under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).
"There is some evidence [to back the woman’s claims],” a senior police officer in the know told DH. “But it is yet to be verified and investigations are on.”
(Names have been changed to protect identity)