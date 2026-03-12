Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Woman arrested for cheating, robbing wealthy men after luring them in Karnataka's Belagavi

The accused has been identified as Deepa Avatagi (33), a native of Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 06:56 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagaviArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us