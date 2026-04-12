<p>Mangaluru: Police have arrested a woman in connection with an alleged abetment to suicide case, accusing her of subjecting her husband to sustained mental harassment that allegedly led to his death.</p><p>According to a complaint lodged by B Damodara (62), a resident of Kadaba taluk, his son Sudeep married Soumya Shetty of Kukkundur on February 17, 2026, at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Puttur. After the marriage, the couple lived at Joduraste in Karkala taluk.</p><p>On March 17, Sudeep left home with his mother in a car to attend a puja. Near Nelyadi in Kadaba taluk, Soumya allegedly intercepted their vehicle on her scooter, verbally abused Sudeep, and threatened to kill him.</p>.Online gaming addiction, debts drive Karnataka MBBS student to suicide.<p>Later, on March 22, Soumya allegedly informed her relatives that Sudeep had consumed poison and was admitted to a hospital in Karkala. He was subsequently shifted to hospitals in Udupi and Mangaluru for further treatment, but he died on March 29.</p><p>The complainant alleged that Soumya had been continuously harassing Sudeep mentally, which drove him to take the extreme step.</p><p>Acting on the directions of Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, the case was transferred on April 1 to Karkala Town Police Inspector Manjappa DR for investigation. Based on preliminary findings, Soumya Shetty, was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded her in14 days of judicial custody.</p>