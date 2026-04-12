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Woman arrested on charges of abetment to suicide in Karnataka

According to a complaint lodged by B Damodara (62), a resident of Kadaba taluk, his son Sudeep married Soumya Shetty of Kukkundur on February.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 03:06 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 03:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeAbetment of Suicide

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