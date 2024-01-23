Woman cheated over Rs 1 cr in Mysuru on the pretext of donation for NGO

An office-bearer of a charitable trust has been cheated of Rs 1.10 crore, by an unidentified person, by assuring to pay a donation of Rs 25 crore at Shimshapura of Malavalli taluk, Mysuru district, recently. Belakavadi police have registered a case.
The person approached Mary, treasurer of Shalom Educational and Charitable Trust, offering a donation of Rs 25 crore and sought Rs 1.10 crore towards payment of tax. When Mary made arrangements for the ‘required amount’ of Rs 1.10 crore, she called the person.
The person came in a car to the house of Mary in Shimshapura. He took Rs 1.10 crore from her and gave her fake notes for the promised amount of Rs 25 crore in a gunny bag. He himself had brought some juice, which he offered to the members of Mary’s family. When they consumed the juice, all of them fell unconscious. The person fled the scene with Rs 1.10 crore. When the family members regained consciousnesses, they realised that they have been cheated.