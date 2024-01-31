Woman conductor hits passenger with footwear for abusing her

A woman conductor of a bus belonging to the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) hit a passenger, a teacher, with her footwear after he used foul language against her, while seeking change for the ticket fare on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at the Kolhar bus stand in the district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the passenger is seen apologising after the assault.
The conductor got down from the bus when the passenger abused her and hit him with the footwear. She tried to get the driver to take the bus to the police station, but the public calmed her down.
They sent away the passenger after warning him to mend his ways.