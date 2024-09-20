Woman constable rescues a passenger who slips down while boarding moving train

Udupi: An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable Aparna K T rescued a student passenger who slipped down while trying to board a moving train, by rushing to her help at Udupi Railway station on Friday.

Passenger train number 06602 arrived at the railway station at 7.30 am. When the train halted at the station, the girl , a student who was travelling from Mangaluru to Gokarna, alighted from the train to buy some snacks. Aparna K T said “I noticed her going to buy snacks and was alerting all the passengers by blowing a whistle. I noticed the girl running towards the train with snacks in her hand and trying to board the moving train. All of a sudden she slipped and both her legs were between the platform and train,” she said. The woman constable pulled her out and brought her to safety with the help of other passengers on the platform. In the meantime, the railway staff on duty stopped the train immediately by informing the guard and loco pilot through flag and walkie- talkie.