Woman dies after tree falls on her due to rain in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: A woman died and three suffered injuries after trees uprooted following rain coupled with gusty wind at Kanoor- Kattimane village of Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Savitha (48) from Melinapete from Koppa taluk. She owned a plantation at Kattinamane. The mishap occurred when she was walking by the side of the road after visiting her plantation and died on spot. While another tree fell on a moving car nearby and three passengers suffered injuries. All the injured were rushed to a government hospital at Balehonnur and the car has been damaged fully.

N R Pura police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Malnad areas in Chikkamagaluru district have been receiving rain for the last four to five days. Kalasa, Mudigere, Koppa, Balehonnur too experienced good rainfall.