Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested

<p>Davangere: A woman was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Karnataka's Channagiri taluk in Davangere, following which 10 people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>According to police, the survivor, a daily wage worker, was sexually assaulted inside a banana plantation in the area. </p><p>A group of men reportedly lured the woman with promise of food and drinks. Believing them, she got into a vehicle with them and she was taken to a farm near the village. </p>.Rape of American woman: Kodagu homestay operator challenges arrest in Karnataka HC.<p>The men reportedly offered her a soft drink, which is suspected to have been laced with a sedative, following which she became unconscious, a senior police officer said.</p><p>She was then taken to an isolated agricultural farm where the group of men took turns to sexually assault her after she became unconscious. </p><p>The men also recorded the crime on their phones and threatened that they would upload the video on social media and forced her to do their bidding. They later also circulated the videos and photos of the crime, following which the woman lodged a complaint with the Basavapatna police station.</p><p>Davangere SP H T Shekhar told <em>DH</em> that all the accused are aged between 19-29 years. They were taken into custody immediately after the complaint. Further probe is underway, he said.</p>