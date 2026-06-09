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Homeindiakarnataka

Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested

The survivor was taken to an isolated agricultural farm near the village where the group of men gang-raped her after she became unconscious.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:07 IST
Karnataka NewsCrime Against WomenDavangereChannagiri

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