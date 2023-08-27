Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Woman duped of over Rs 64 lakh in Mangaluru, files complaint

Mohammed initially asked for Rs 4 lakh to be paid as a processing fee. He promised to return the money when Reliance made the payment.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 04:10 IST

A divorcee in Mangaluru had uploaded her profile on a Muslim Matrimonial app a year ago, after her brothers insisted that should remarry. Soon, she accepted a request from one Mohammed Farid Sheikh of Tamil Nadu.

After Mohammed proposed to marry her, the complainant along with her brothers met him at a restaurant in the city.

He allegedly never informed the complainant that he had married in the past. He promised her that he would tell his family about the wedding plans.

Mohammed told her that Reliance was keen on buying his app ‘Zooky’ for an estimated sum of Rs 25 crore. Mohammed initially asked for Rs 4 lakh to be paid as a processing fee. He promised to return the money when Reliance made the payment.

In a phased manner, she ended up transferring Rs 64 lakh to Mohammed.

She decided to file a complaint when Mohammed refused to return the money.

(Published 27 August 2023, 04:10 IST)
