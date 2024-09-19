Woman files complaint against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna, 6 others for repeated rape, sexual harassment

Kaggalipura police from Ramanagara district have invoked IPC Sections 376 (repeated rape), 354 (sexual harassment), 354 (C) (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and the IT Act in the FIR.

According to the FIR, Munirathna learnt about the woman through her social work and contacted her via WhatsApp in 2020.

A few days later, he met her in person near Muthyalanagar in north-west Bengaluru and befriended her and the two subsequently developed a friendship after exchanging texts on WhatsApp.

According to the FIR, Munirathna allegedly asked the victim to strip on a video call, but the latter refused to do it. A few days later, he called the woman to his godown in Muthyalanagar, where he allegedly made a sexual advance, prompting her to resist.

The woman claimed that Munirathna bragged about his political clout and raped her, threatening to get her falsely framed in a case if she refused to oblige to his requests.

“He showed me the CCTV cameras installed in the godown and threatened to morph my pictures and make them viral if I didn’t listen to him and refused to do all his work,” the woman told the police.

According to the FIR, Munirathna threatened her with the same videos and coaxed her into helping him honeytrap the husband of a former corporator by sending a woman with her.

Later, he revealed to her that the woman was an HIV-infected person. She claimed that he had directed her to honeytrap the ex-corporator's son as well, but she refused to do so and went incommunicado.