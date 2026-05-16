<p>Udupi: A woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Santhekatte</a> has allegedly been cheated of more than Rs 9 lakh after falling victim to an online shopping <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scam">scam </a>through Instagram and WhatsApp.</p><p>In a complaint, Sanina Banu (30) stated that on April 23, 2026, she came across an advertisement on Instagram from an unknown account named “bagvogue.co__”, promoting the sale of handbags. Interested in purchasing, she contacted the seller via Instagram messages.</p><p>The accused allegedly quoted Rs 899 for a handbag and Rs 1,950 as delivery charges. A QR code was sent through WhatsApp. The complainant transferred a total of Rs 2,849 from her account.</p>.Udupi man loses Rs 26.55 lakh in online investment fraud.<p>Later, the accused contacted her through WhatsApp calls and, under various pretexts, claimed that the amount would be refunded and convinced her to make additional transfers. </p><p>Trusting the assurances, she and her mother, Saira Banu, continued transferring money in multiple transactions until May 13, amounting to a total of Rs 9,00,442.</p><p>However, the promised handbag was never delivered, and the money was not refunded. Realising she had been cheated, she filed a complaint.</p><p>A case has been registered at the CEN station in Udupi under Section 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway. </p>