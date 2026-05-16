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Woman from Udupi loses Rs 9 lakh in online shopping scam

The promised handbag was never delivered, and the money was not refunded. Realising she had been cheated, she filed a complaint.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 07:03 IST
Karnataka NewsscamUdupi

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