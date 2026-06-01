Woman injured as burglar opens fire while fleeing in Karnataka's Bagalkot

<p>Bagalkot: A woman was injured after a man opened fire while attempting to escape during a burglary attempt in Karadigudda village of Badami taluk on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Prashant Siddaram Navi of Devaranimbargi village in Chadcgan taluk.</p>.Mangaluru crime: Thief ties elderly woman, stuffs cloth in mouth and loots valuables after entering house on pretext of requesting water .<p>According to police, the accused tried to steal valuables from an elderly couple, Holeppa Kariyappa Mugali (67) and Basavva Holeppa Mugali (60), who were sleeping outside their house. When Holeppa caught hold of him, the accused allegedly used a country-made pistol and fired in order to free himself. The bullet struck Basavva's leg, causing injury.</p>.<p>Hearing the commotion, villagers gathered, nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police. A country-made pistol and live bullets were seized from him.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case in this regard.</p>