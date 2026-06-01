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Homeindiakarnataka

Woman injured as burglar opens fire while fleeing in Karnataka's Bagalkot

Hearing the commotion, villagers gathered, nabbed the accused and handed the accused over to the police.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:22 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:22 IST
Karnataka NewsfiringBagalkot

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