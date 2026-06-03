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Homeindiakarnataka

Woman injured in lightning strike in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Due to the poor drainage system, the road was flooded on the Shivamogga-Sagar Road in Anandpur town.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:02 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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