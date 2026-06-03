Woman injured in lightning strike in Karnataka's Shivamogga

<p>Shivamogga: A 48-year-old woman was injured in lightning strike at Dandigesar village near Anandpur in Sagar taluk while she was returning home with livestock from the farm. The injured has been identified as Shalini Manjunath. </p>.<p>After administering first aid at the Community Health Centre, she was shifted to the District McGann Teaching Hospital in Shivamogga.</p>.<p>Due to the poor drainage system, the road was flooded on the Shivamogga-Sagar Road in Anandpur town. Four bikes were damaged after the compound of the Community Health Centre collapsed due to the rain accompanied by gusty winds.</p>.Shivamogga records copious pre-monsoon rain; tree-fall hits traffic on NH 69.<p>Following the rains that lashed Shivamogga city on Monday night, <br>some residential areas, including Kashipura were flooded. <br>The residents slammed the Shivamogga City Corporation for the poor drainage system.</p>