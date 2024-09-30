Home
karnataka

Karnataka woman jumps to death into well with two kids

The deceased are Yallavva Arjun Karihole (30) and her children Swati (5) and Muttappa (1).
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 03:14 IST

Raibag, Belagavi dist: A woman jumped to death into a well after pushing her two children into it, at Bommanal village of the taluk on Sunday. 

The deceased are Yallavva Arjun Karihole (30) and her children Swati (5) and Muttappa (1). “Yallavva had a quarrel with her husband Arjun on Sunday morning. After her husband went to the farmland, she took the extreme step,” police said.

“My daughter Yallavva’s husband was a chronic alcoholic. He used to harass her frequently for dowry. Hence, there is a suspicion that he killed her and threw her into the well,” said her mother Shobha Halagonda, who has filed a case at Raibag police station. The police are investigating.

Published 30 September 2024, 03:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

