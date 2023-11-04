Woman killed, 17 injured after a bus falls into coffee plantation

Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru: A woman died and 17 passengers suffered injuries after a private bus bound to Horanadu from Bengaluru accidentally fell into a coffee plantation situated by the side of the road at Kaskebailu in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru.
The deceased is Surekha from Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mudigere.
There were 48 passengers in the tourist bus bound to Horanadu. The mishap occurred at around 4 am. The driver lost control over the bus in a curve and fell into a coffee plantation. The police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted injured to the hospital.
The local residents alleged that more than 20 accidents have occurred on the curve of the road between Cheekanahalli-Kaskebailu in the last few years. The appeal to construct a retaining wall has been neglected by the authorities.