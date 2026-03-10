<p>Madikeri: A 55-year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack in Kodagu on Monday. Jalajakshi from Balegundi in Valnoor of Kushalnagar taluk is the deceased. With this, the number of deaths in elephant attacks in the district since January has risen to four.</p>.Elephant Task Force to be constituted to Koppa division: Minister Eshwar Khandre.<p>The elephant attacked Jalajakshi while she and four others were walking along the periphery of the forest. Others ran from the spot and saved their lives, a seriously injured Jalajakshi died on the spot, said DCF Abhishek. Jalajakshi was a former member of Nanjarayapattana gram panchayat. Meanwhile, Abhi, a 21-year-old elephant, died of illness at Mathigodu elephant camp. </p>