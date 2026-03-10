Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Woman killed in elephant attack in Kodagu

The elephant attacked Jalajakshi while she and four others were walking along the periphery of the forest.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 22:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephantKodagu

Follow us on :

Follow Us