Woman killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Madikeri: A 37 year old woman who was working in a coffee plantation died in an elephant attack at Abbur in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district.

The deceased is Ajabanu from Assam. A lone tusker attacked her all of a sudden when she was working in a plantation on Wednesday noon. Though severely injured Ajabanu was rushed to a hospital at Palibetta, she failed to respond to the treatment and died.

"The spot where the incident occurred is 2-km away from Nagarahole. The department has been driving away the elephant that were straying into the plantations," said Virajpet DCF Sharana Basappa.

On getting the news, a large number of people gathered at the hospital and protested against at the forest officials.