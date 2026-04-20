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Woman killed in lightning strike in Hassan

Neelamma (70), a resident of Madihalli village, is the deceased.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:34 IST
Karnataka NewsHassanlightning strike

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