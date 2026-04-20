<p>Alur (Hassan dist): A woman, who was herding the cattle, died in a lightning strike near Hulakunda Estate, Alur taluk, Hassan district on Monday.</p><p>Neelamma (70), a resident of Madihalli village, is the deceased.</p><p>She had taken the cattle for grazing at a field when it started raining heavily. Neelamma took refuge under a tree. Unfortunately, a lightning struck the tree and Neelamma, who was standing under the tree, died on the spot. </p>.Inclusion of an offence in FIR would not vanish efficacy of anticipatory bail: Karnataka High Court.<p>The body was shifted to the town hospital and handed over to the family members after post mortem. </p>