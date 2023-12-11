Woman paraded naked, tied to electricity pole near Karnataka's Belagavi after son elopes with a girl

Belagavi: A woman from the Hosa Vantmuri village in Belagavi taluk was allegedly assaulted and paraded naked, and tied to an electricity pole for her son eloping with a girl who was to get engaged on Monday.

The incident that took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday has come as a shocker as it took place when the entire government machinery is present for the winter session of the state legislature being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.

A youth eloped with the girl from the village with whom he had affair on Sunday. Both the boy and the girl belong to the same community.

Family members of the girl attacked the youth's house and damaged it. They paraded his mother naked and tied her to electricity pole during the intervening night.

The police have detained seven persons in connection with the incident. Three companies of DAR have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa visited the spot.

Kakati police are investigating the matter.