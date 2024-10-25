Home
Woman police constable saves injured man, takes him to hospital on her scooter

The incident took place near KPT junction when Murshida Banu, a constable from Kadri Police Station, was en route to work at around 4 AM, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:55 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 22:55 IST
