Woman sentenced to four years for abducting seven-month-old child in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a woman to four years of imprisonment in connection with a human trafficking case for kidnapping a seven-month-old child from its mother. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The convicted individual is Rubiya, also known as Fathima (44). Rubiya, who had identified herself as Fathima, used to beg near Mangaluru Junction Railway station. On January 12, 2017, she allegedly abducted the seven-month-old child while the mother was begging near the railway station. Rubiya, along with the child, was found begging near a masjid in Mandi Mohalla under the Mandi police station limits in Mysuru on January 22, 2020. The complainant positively identified the child and the accused.

Later, the Kankanady town police station, under then Police Inspector Ramakrishna K K and Sub-Inspector Pradeep T R, conducted an investigation and submitted a chargesheet to the court. DNA tests were conducted to ascertain the biological mother of the child. According to the DNA test results, the complainant was confirmed to be the biological mother of the child.

The Second Additional District and Sessions (Special) Court Judge Preethi K P examined 12 witnesses before convicting the woman.

In case she fails to pay the fine, the convicted woman will have to undergo an additional month of imprisonment.

Jyothi Pramod Nayak served as the special public prosecutor in the case.