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Woman suffers 80% burns after stored petrol leads to fire in Karnataka's Dharwad

The victim, Purnima Hadimani, suffered around 80% burns and is battling for life in the burns ward of KMCRI Hospital in Hubballi.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:53 IST
Karnataka NewsFirePetrol

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