<p>Dharwad: A 32-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out at her house in Tadakod village of Dharwad taluk on Monday night, allegedly due to an illegally stored petrol can.</p><p>The victim, Purnima Hadimani, suffered around 80% burns and is battling for life in the burns ward of KMCRI Hospital in Hubballi. She was initially treated at the District Hospital in Dharwad before being shifted to Hubballi for advanced care.</p><p>According to Garag police, the incident occurred when Purnima was lighting a lamp in the kitchen. A matchstick she discarded is believed to have landed near a petrol can, triggering a fire. The flames spread rapidly, damaging three rooms of the house.</p>.Census 2027 | Karnataka to begin self enumeration on April; Rules and key FAQs explained \n.<p>Purnima, who was in the kitchen at the time, was engulfed in flames. She was rescued by her brother-in-law Yallappa, who sustained minor burn injuries. Other family members were outside the house when the incident occurred.</p><p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals and managed to douse the blaze.</p><p>Preliminary enquiries suggest that the family stores petrol for their business of providing decorated vehicles for weddings and other events, which use power generators. </p><p>Locals said the petrol had been stored in the house amid rumours of a possible fuel shortage following the US–Israel–Iran conflict. The can is suspected to have leaked, leading to the fire when exposed to the matchstick.</p><p>Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya said an accidental fire case has been registered at Garag Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby petrol bunks to ascertain the quantity of fuel purchased and stored.</p>