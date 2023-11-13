Woman, three children stabbed to death in Udupi

Udupi: Four members of a family were stabbed to death in Nejar in Udupi on Sunday morning.
The crime unfolded in Tripti Layout as an assailant fatally attacked Haseena (48), daughters Afnan (23) and Aynaz (21), and son Aseem (12). Haseena’s mother-in-law Hazeera (70), who sustained critical injuries, locked herself in a toilet and was later rescued by the police. She is in hospital.
Haseena’s husband Noor Mohammed is working abroad while her eldest son is employed in Bengaluru. The motive remains unclear. No valuables were stolen, suggesting the murder was not for profit. Superintendent of Police Arun K said five teams have been formed to crack the case.
Haseena’s minor son was playing outside, but was stabbed when he entered the house on hearing the commotion. Neighbours reported a heated altercation before the attacks.
An auto driver, Shyam, said he drove the suspect from Santhekatte to the house. He said the man, aged around 45, boarded his auto around 8.30 am. He wore a mask. “He returned to the auto stand after 15 minutes and took another auto,” said Shyam, adding that the suspect was conversing in Kannada.