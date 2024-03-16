Woman who complained against BSY has filed over 50 plaints: Police

The woman who has filed a POCSO case against BJP veteran and former chief minister Yediyurappa has filed over 50 plaints against a few big names and common people earlier.
Confirming frequent such complaints filed by the woman, a senior police officer in the know told DH that she has primarily targeted big names, including a senior IPS officer and Congress leader V S Ugrappa.
In both cases, she has filed petitions, according to the officer.
The officer told DH, “She has been filing complaints against anyone and everyone. Apart from the VIPs, she has complained about her neighbours and the Residents Welfare Association that oversees the apartment complex she lives in.”
Speaking with DH, Ugrappa said that the woman had filed a petition against him directly to the city police commissioner’s office four years ago and he learnt about it only today from the police.
“I was heading a committee on women and child safety and the same woman visited the committee with a complaint against a DCP alleging that her complaint related to domestic violence was not being taken by the officer,” Ugrappa told DH.
“She didn’t have any evidence about what she was saying. Hence, we asked her to show some evidence. She then went to the commissioner’s office and filed a petition saying we were not taking her complaint,” he said.
The documents seen by DH show that, in many instances, the woman had directly submitted the complaints to the commissioner’s office.
She has also submitted petitions to the DGP and the home minister’s office.
Despite her numerous petitions, only a handful of them were converted to FIRs.
In many instances, she filed petitions and did not provide any documents or even follow-up the petitions.
(Published 16 March 2024, 00:06 IST)