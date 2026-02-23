<p>Chikkamagaluru: Two farmers sustained injuries as the police resorted to caning during a protest against death of a woman in an elephant attack, in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday. </p>.<p>Boramma (40) of Vijayapura district died after a wild elephant attacked her at Hyarambipura village near Hunasehalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday morning. She was part of a group of labourers who went to work at an estate.</p>.<p>Local farmers intercepted a pick-up vehicle by which body covered in a tarpaulin was being transported. The kept the body on road near Kadabagere in Balehonnur taluk and began a protest. Soon after coming to know of the incident farmer and political leaders from across the district descended on the spot and blocked traffic on Chikkamagaluru-Balehonnur state highway. Thousands of passengers were put into inconvenience as vehicles piled up on both sides for over three kilometres. The stretch was blocked for traffic from 9 am to 6 pm.</p>.Cycling culture a non-starter in \nall 7 smart cities across Karnataka.<p>The protesters demanded that deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and Forest minister must come to the spot. Since no one turned till 4 pm, the enraged farmers decided to stage a protest by keeping the body in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Chikkamagaluru. By this time, Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj, SP Jithendra Dayam and MLA T D Rajegowda came to the spot. The protesters demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased arrived from Vijayapura and informed that they would shift the body to their native place. The police forcefully shifted the body to the ambulance. Enraged by this action, the farmers staged protest by in front of the ambulance, blocking its movement. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Over 25 protesters were taken into custody.</p>.<p>Following rumour of stone throwing, protesters ran helter-skelter and the police resorted to caning to bring the situation under control. The body was transported to Vijayapura amidst this melee.</p>