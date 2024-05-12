Women demand more reserved compartments in trains in Karnataka

Even as the Karnataka government’s Shakthi scheme provides free rides in KSRTC buses for women across the state, women passengers say that they don’t need free rides in trains; but need additional women’s compartments, at least during the peak hours, weekends and during long-distances.
Women also demand more CCTV cameras in all compartments to ensure safety and security; and better maintenance of toilets to improve hygiene and avoid infection.
Over 60,000 passengers travel every day in over 20 trains originating from Mysuru, and approximately 30% of them are women. Except for Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains, rest have just one coach (with the capacity of 80 seats) or half compartment (with only 40 seats) at the rear end of the trains, reserved for women. “Number of working women has increased drastically over the years in all sectors. Hundreds of working women and men and students travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru daily. At stations like Channapatna, the rush in the trains is highest with hardly any space to stand, even near the toilets or the entrance. Women compartments are also jam-packed in the trains,” said Shwetha (name changed), a student.
More packed during weekends
“Trains are more packed during the weekends, with tourists and students staying in paying guest accommodations, hostels and rented houses from Bengaluru, traveling to their native places with huge luggage on Friday and Saturday evenings. There is same rush on Sunday evenings and Monday mornings, as they get back to their places of work or hostels,” said Leela (name changed) a working woman.
“It is a huge struggle to travel in trains, especially for pregnant women, for those with health issues, senior citizens and women with kids. There should be additional ladies coaches,” said Suma (name changed).
“It is a matter of safety as we are not aware of, who our co-passengers are. It would be difficult to even raise a complaint in case of misbehavior by men. Once a woman complained about misbehavior by two men with her child to the railway helpline and the police. Though she captured a video of the incident, only one of the accused could be caught. Citing lack of evidence, he couldn’t be punished. There should be more CCTV cameras,” said Sharada (name changed), a passenger.
Apoorva (name changed) shared, “Once we missed Karnataka Express train from Bengaluru to Mantralayam. We had to travel in an unreserved category in an overcrowded women’s coach in Udyan Express. It was packed with pilgrims, migrants, daily wage workers, working women, students and children, sleeping over each other, for more than six hours. At each station, more women boarded the train. Additional ladies coaches are a must for long distance trains.”
“Senior railway officials and MPs must travel in the women’s compartments and in the unreserved coaches to understand our problems,” the women demand.
“There are no elevators or buggies to cross foot-over-bridges in places like Channapatna, Ramanagara, Bidadi; no proper shelters for shade, on second platforms in places like Udupi. The Railways should focus more on passengers’ comfort,” Srinivas, a passenger said.
Officials of Mysuru division of South Western Railway said: “It is a policy decision to be taken by the Railway Ministry to increase the number of ladies compartments. We can make necessary recommendations and send proposals in this regard.” They claim that the Shakthi scheme has not had any impact on long distance reserved category of their trains, as people choose comfort. But there is some impact in the unreserved category in the short distance trains.
Many prefer trains
KSRTC officials say at least 20% of women who used to commute in trains daily with pass (seasonal ticket), have shifted to KSRTC buses now. Yet, with an increase in the number of working women, many prefer trains. Thus, their number is still vast and hence trains need additional ladies compartments, the women demand.