Women demand more reserved compartments in trains in Karnataka

Over 60,000 passengers travel every day in over 20 trains originating from Mysuru, and approximately 30% of them are women. Except for Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains, rest have just one coach (with the capacity of 80 seats) or half compartment (with only 40 seats) at the rear end of the trains, reserved for women. “Number of working women has increased drastically over the years in all sectors. Hundreds of working women and men and students travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru daily. At stations like Channapatna, the rush in the trains is highest with hardly any space to stand, even near the toilets or the entrance. Women compartments are also jam-packed in the trains,” said Shwetha (name changed), a student.