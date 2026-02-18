'Women don’t want to marry farmers': Congress lawmaker seeks marriage incentives for brides in rural areas

<p>Bengaluru: Kunigal Congress lawmaker Dr HD Ranganath on Wednesday asked Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> to announce a scheme in which women are financially incentivised to marry farming men. </p><p>“In rural areas, women don’t want to marry farmers. There’s a shortage of brides for farming men,” Ranganath said. </p><p>“Women are asking why they should marry farmers and move into villages. So, men are having to marry women from far-off places,” Ranganath said. “This is the reality. I want our government to do something to improve the lives of agricultural families.” </p>.Marriage median age rises to 29, remarriage seekers up 43% in last decade: Jeevansathi survey finds.<p>Ranganath said he has asked Siddaramaiah, who is scheduled to present the 2026-27 Budget on March 6, to formulate an incentive scheme. </p><p>“Any woman marrying into an agricultural family should be given an incentive,” Ranganath said. “The daughter-in-law of an agricultural family should be paid an incentive. I've already written to the government about this,” he said. </p><p>Ranganath said this a day after a delegation of farmers met Siddaramaiah to convey their demands. </p><p>The delegation urged Siddaramaiah to pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the India-US trade deal, stating that it would be “detrimental” to farmers in India. They also flagged concerns over Karnataka being second in the country in farmer suicides. The delegation sought the revival of a Kisan Samman-type scheme to provide assistance to Rs 10,000 per farmer.</p><p>Ranganath also said that he has asked Siddaramaiah to announce more irrigation grants and a new medical college for Kunigal.</p>