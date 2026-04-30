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'Women should lead society to build Hindu Rashtra': Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shanta Kumari

She emphasised that the historical sense of respect and high status accorded to women in India must be reawakened in the society.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMandya

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