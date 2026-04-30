'Women should lead society to build Hindu Rashtra': Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shanta Kumari

<p>Maddur (Mandya): Pramukha Sanchalika of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/women-should-pursue-career-with-character-rashtra-sevika-samiti-chief-3924040">Rashtra Sevika Samiti</a>, Shanta Kumari, on Wednesday, called upon the women to take a leadership role in the society to serve Bharat Mata, to build a bright Hindu nation, and to protect the country’s culture and religion.</p><p>Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 15-day ‘Pravesha Varga’ and seven-day ‘Vishesha Varga’ (training camps) of the Hoysala Prantha at SSCM High School in Somanahalli, recently, she said the Samiti works to enhance the physical and intellectual strength of women through its shakhas. </p><p>“Women are being prepared like ‘Durga’ and ‘Narayani’ to safeguard Dharma,” Shanta Kumari stated.</p><p>She emphasised that the historical sense of respect and high status accorded to women in India must be reawakened in the society. She urged every individual to develop a sense of responsibility towards the nation and the environment.</p>.Establish correct narrative about women's place in society: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief.<p><strong>Route march</strong></p><p>As part of the camp, a ‘Patha Sanchalana’ (route march) was held recently. Uniformed trainees marched from the Maddur Travellers Bungalow to Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple on the main road.</p><p>Prantha Karyavahika Vasantha Swamy and Saha Karyavahika Poornima Ravishankar were present. A total of 98 trainees from across the Hoysala Prantha participated in the 15-day training programme.</p>