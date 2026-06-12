Women's Cycling City League on June 13 in Vijayapura

<p>Vijayapura: A district-level ‘Asmitha’ Khelo India Women’s Cycling City League will be organised in the city on June 13, said State Amateur Cycling Association president Raju Biradar. </p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Biradar said that the event is being organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India, Cycling Federation of India, Karnataka State Amateur Cycling Association, District Cycling Association, Vishal Cycle Mall, the district administration, and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.</p>.From marathon shoes to cricket bats: Redefining limits through tech.<p>The competition will be conducted on a route stretching from the Tourist Bungalow on Athani Road to Dr Jagjivan Ram Circle, covering multiple laps. Biradar emphasised that cycling is essential for everyone and said that, in addition to professional cyclists, opportunities have also been provided for amateur riders to participate in the competition.</p>.<p>For professional cyclists, the events include 5 km race for girls aged 13–16 years; 10 km race for girls aged 17–18 years; 20 km race for women aged 19 years and above and for amateur cyclists, the events include 3 km race for girls aged up to 16 years; 6 km race for girls aged up to 18 years; 10 km race for women aged 19 years and above. Biradar said that around 100 participants have already registered, and about 200 cyclists are expected to participate.</p>.<p>The league will be conducted from 6 am to 12 noon. It will be inaugurated by MP Ramesh Jigajinagi. Deputy Commissioner Anand K, SP Lakshman Nimbargi, and others will take part.</p>