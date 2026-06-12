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Homeindiakarnataka

Women's Cycling City League on June 13 in Vijayapura

The competition will be conducted on a route stretching from the Tourist Bungalow on Athani Road to Dr Jagjivan Ram Circle, covering multiple laps.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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