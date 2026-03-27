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Women’s group challenges menstrual leave policy in High Court

The group challenged the government order dated November 20, 2025, which grants one-day paid menstrual leave to all female employees.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:07 IST
KarnatakaMenstrual leave

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