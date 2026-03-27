<p>Bengaluru: A group of 15 working women has moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging the mandatory menstrual leave introduced by the state last year.</p>.<p>The women, working in different organisations, have challenged the government order dated November 20, 2025, which grants one-day paid menstrual leave to all female employees. The petition is listed before a bench led by Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde, which is hearing earlier petitions filed by an employers’ association challenging the said notification. The petitioners argued that the compulsory leave may create bias against women and make employers think they are less capable than men.</p>.<p>According to the petitioners, while the order’s intention may appear benevolent, its effect is destructive and counter-productive to women’s empowerment and gender equality. “It is a step backward that threatens to undo decades of progress made in integrating women into the workforce as equal participants,” they stated. </p>.<p>The petitioners pointed out that true gender equality in the workplace requires policies that foster an inclusive environment, address systemic barriers and provide universal support for health and well-being, rather than creating gender-based distinctions that can lead to further marginalisation. </p>.<p>The petitioners contended that the order singles out women for a specific biological function and mandates leave, which inadvertently labels women as less productive or more prone to absenteeism. Thus, it makes working women less attractive candidates for employers in a highly competitive job market and directly impacts their right to equal opportunity and to practise any profession freely, their petition said.</p>