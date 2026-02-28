Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Women’s groups at AITUC meet allege SIR risks excluding female voters from electoral rolls

Many of them opined that in Karnataka, even prior to the implementation of SIR, the voter list mapping process was conducted hastily and without transparency.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 17:16 IST
Karnataka Newswomenelectoral rollspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us