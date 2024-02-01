Women's organisations to start 'Naanoo Rani Chennamma' nationwide campaign this month

Honouring 200 years of resistance against British imperialism, a group of organisations are launching a nationwide 'Naanoo Rani Chennamma' (I am Rani Chennamma Too) campaign in Karnataka's Kittur on February 21.

Prominent women activists from across India are expected to participate in the rally and day-long programme in Kittur followed by the release of the 'Kittur Declaration' promising to safeguard the Constitution and democracy and defeat the forces of hatred, organisers said in a statement here.

Organisers said the idea to celebrate the 200 years of Rani Chennamma's revolt against the British was initiated by ANHAD and the National Federation of Indian Women and shared with Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta.