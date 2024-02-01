Women's organisations to start 'Naanoo Rani Chennamma' nationwide campaign this month

Honouring 200 years of resistance against British imperialism, a group of organisations are launching a nationwide 'Naanoo Rani Chennamma' (I am Rani Chennamma Too) campaign in Karnataka's Kittur on February 21.
Prominent women activists from across India are expected to participate in the rally and day-long programme in Kittur followed by the release of the 'Kittur Declaration' promising to safeguard the Constitution and democracy and defeat the forces of hatred, organisers said in a statement here.
Organisers said the idea to celebrate the 200 years of Rani Chennamma's revolt against the British was initiated by ANHAD and the National Federation of Indian Women and shared with Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta.
Following this, several women's groups joined hands to organise the function to carry forward the legacy of struggle against tyranny, injustice and repression to safeguard the constitution, secularism and democracy.
After the nationwide launch, the organisations will hold similar programmes in state capitals as well as in districts. Organisers hope to reach out to more than 50 lakh women across the country.
Rani Chennamma was one of the first women to lead a revolt against British rule and waged a war in 1824 to retain control of Kittur.
She emerged victorious in the revolt which saw the killing of John Thackeray of the British East India Company.