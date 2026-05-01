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Women’s quota bill will be tabled again, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

BJP State president B Y Vijayendra said that April 17 would be remembered as a ‘dark day’ for the country.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 16:06 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressPralhad JoshiHubballi

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