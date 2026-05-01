<p>Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> will take a decision on tabling the Women’s Reservation Bill again in the next Parliament session. </p><p>After flagging off the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> Mahila Morcha Janakrosh rally against Congress and its allies in Hubballi on Friday, he said that the BJP’s agitation against the Congress would continue until the bill is passed.</p><p>“Even during the tenure of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the Women’s Reservation Bill was tabled, but the Congress did not extend support. Even now, the Congress and its allies have been opposing the Bill. Historically, the Congress has been anti-women,” he said.</p>.'Will leave no stone unturned to ensure women's reservation in legislatures implemented': PM Modi.<p>BJP State president B Y Vijayendra said that April 17 would be remembered as a ‘dark day’ for the country. </p><p>“By conspiring against the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Congress has exposed its true colours. Its intention is to prevent women from coming to the forefront of society. In the coming days, women will teach a lesson to the Congress party,” he said.</p><p>Responding to a question on the increase in commercial LPG cylinder price, Vijayendra said that everyone know the global situation, and that similar trends are being witnessed across countries. He accused the Congress of unnecessarily criticising the issue.</p>