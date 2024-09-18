Women's safety is multi-faceted and extends beyond physical aspects, says NHRC chief

Mysuru: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said, safety of women is multi-faceted and extends beyond physical aspects.

Addressing a national symposium on ‘Women’s Safety at Workplace’, organised by Muralidhar Bhagavat Charitable Foundation and Veeravratam Foundation in Mysuru, on Wednesday, Sayani said, workplaces should be safe and secure for women to excel in their respective field of interest.

Implementation

She said, the government has formulated very good policies, has amended the laws from time to time in response to the changes in the scenario and has rolled out various programmes for the welfare and safety of girls and women, but the lacuna is in their implementation.

NHRC Director General (Investigation) Ajay Bhatnagar urged Police Commissioner Seema Latkar to conduct a safety audit in Mysuru and then take steps to provide protection to women against crimes like chain-snatching, staking, eve-teasing, abuse and assault.

Involve men

Bhatnagar said, the people should not wait for the government to do everything. “We shouldn't expect somebody to come and fix our problem. Each individual should do whatever is possible, within their limits. Women's safety issue should be brought to the mainstream. Involve men in the conversation. Talk to men, talk to boys. Parents and teachers should engage with boys from young age, to sensitise them on women issues, to respect and also protect women,” he said.

Bhatnagar said, senior women staff in organisations and establishments should form sisterhood and take youngsters and freshers into their fold, to make them feel comfortable, confident and secure in workplaces.

Use CSR funds

“Companies and corporates spend corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the welfare of the society. They should spend a portion of the CSR funds, for creating infrastructure and environment for women safety. CSR funds can be spent to create awareness on women safety among bystanders and to inspire them, to intervene when there is a need. Talk about equity, rather than equality, regarding women, without whom the society or even man is incomplete,” he said.

Well-known doctors, educationists, entrepreneurs, representatives from government research institutes, industry, hospitality industry and also retired government officials took part in the symposium. They expressed their opinion on women's safety and gave suggestions to improve the situation.

Social entrepreneur Chaaya Nanjappa, the organiser of the symposium, said, this was the first time that the key persons of the NHRC have interacted with the stakeholders together, in a two-tier city like Mysuru.