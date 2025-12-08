<p class="bodytext">Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that they would not “allow” IPL matches to be shifted from Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This is a matter of prestige for Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take steps to conduct upcoming IPL matches here only,” Shivakumar told reporters after casting his vote during the KSCA elections.</p>.Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue hosting IPL matches: D K Shivakumar.<p class="bodytext">Speaking about the polls, the deputy chief minister said: “I am a KSCA member. Nagaraj had given me membership when I was young itself. From Brijesh Patel, I know Anil Kumble, Prasanna and many others. I have voted for the candidate that I preferred.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Referring to the stampede that occurred on June 04 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL triumph, which resulted in the death of 11 individuals, Shivakumar said steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This is a matter of prestige for Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take steps to conduct upcoming IPL matches here only." </p>