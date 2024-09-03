Won't be shaken as long as I have people's blessings: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would not be shaken so long as he had people’s blessings.
Speaking after inaugurating the Charaka Government Super-Speciality Hospital in Shivajinagar on Monday, he said: “As long as people’s blessings remain, Siddaramaiah will not be shaken. Our government will not make any compromises in working for the poor.”
He drew parallels between a supposed minister during Hitler’s time in Nazi Germany and the BJP, both of whose jobs he claimed were “lying to people”.
“The BJP cannot tolerate work in favour of the poor. If the poor become powerful, it will not be possible to exploit them. Therefore, the BJP is working to convert lies to the truth. People with vested interests like the BJP don’t wish to seek social justice,” he said.
Published 02 September 2024, 23:46 IST