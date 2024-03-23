Won’t join Congress even if denied ticket: Sanganna

Koppal: Koppal BJP MP Sanganna Karadi, who is upset over being denied renomination for third term, clarified on Friday that he would not join the Congress even if he misses out on ticket.
“I have received an offer by the DCC president and minister Shivraj Tangadagi to join the Congress. I thank him for that, but I would not join the Congress,” Sanganna told reporters here.
In a DCC office-bearers’ meeting held recently, Tangadagi had said, “Sanganna is a senior politician and I would welcome him if intends to join the Congress. I will extend invitation to him...”
The BJP this time chose to field Dr Basavaraj Kyavator, an orthopaedician and son of former Kushtagi MLA K Sharanappa.
On Wednesday, the sulking leader had announced during a public meeting with his supporters, that he would contest the May 7 Lok Sabha polls from Koppal as a rebel candidate.
The two-time MP, however, is hoping that the party leadership would relook into its decision on ticket allocation and allot him the ticket.
“I will meet the party leaders, including former CM B S Yediyurappa, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra among others in Bengaluru on Sunday. Based on the outcome of the meeting, I will decide on my next political move,” the incumbent MP said.
On Friday, BJP legislator Arvind Bellad and former minister S K Bellubbi called on Sanganna at his residence and held a closed-door meeting.
(Published 23 March 2024, 02:04 IST)