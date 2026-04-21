Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Wonder if someone did black magic on Siddaramaiah': Rajanna has an occult theory for CM's 'helplessness'

When pointed out that Siddaramaiah was an atheist, Rajanna said, 'When trouble comes, it won’t spare an atheist or a believer. I don’t believe in black magic, but it’s possible'.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 14:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahblack magicK N Rajanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us