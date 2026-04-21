<p>Bengaluru: Senior Congress lawmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-n-rajanna">K N Rajanna</a> on Tuesday claimed ‘black magic’ may have left Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> politically helpless.</p><p>Rajanna said this while building on his earlier statement <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/didnt-expect-such-helplessness-from-cm-k-n-rajanna-rues-siddaramaiah-not-standing-by-his-loyalists-3971732">lamenting Siddaramaiah’s “helplessness”</a> and not standing up for his party loyalists who have faced action. </p><p>“Sometimes I wonder if someone has done black magic on (Siddaramaiah). I’m investigating it,” Rajanna said.</p>.Satish Jarkiholi, K N Rajanna meet Mallikarjun Kharge amid Karnataka leadership uncertainty.<p>When pointed out that Siddaramaiah was an atheist, Rajanna said, “When trouble comes, it won’t spare an atheist or a believer. I don’t believe in black magic, but it’s possible.” </p><p>He also noted that ‘black magic’ was rampant in Kerala. </p><p>The Madhugiri MLA, who was sacked from the Cabinet last year apparently for speaking out of turn, said he noticed ‘black magic’ attempts on him, too. </p><p>“Everytime I contested an election, I found yellow water, lemons with nails, tied to a thread near my old house in Kyathasandra,” Rajanna said. “I didn’t believe in all that. And, I didn’t lose an election because of this.” </p>