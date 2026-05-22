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Homeindiakarnataka

'Won't allow Lokayukta institution to be weakened': Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa

He said, 'Notices have been issued to the Youtubers who have telecast the allegations. If evidence is not provided, suo motu cases would be filed against them.'
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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