'Won't allow Lokayukta institution to be weakened': Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa

<p>Mandya: "I will not allow the Lokayukta institution to be weakened as long as I am here. I will not let anyone speak lightly about the institution or make false allegations. If I have made a mistake, I am ready to cut off my head", said Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa. </p><p>Speaking during the pending cases hearing and disposal programme in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a>, on Friday, he said, “It has come to my attention about social media reports that money was collected from officials in the wake of Lokayukta’s visit. If false allegations are made against the organisation, we will not let it go easily. If you have any documents, please provide them. Whoever is guilty, strict action would be taken.”</p>.Karnataka Lokayukta admits its ex-SP involved in extortion racket.<p>"Notices have been issued to the Youtubers who have telecast the allegations. If evidence is not provided, suo motu cases would be filed against them", he warned.</p><p>"I am the one who re-established the Lokayukta institution, after the dismantling of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Officials who reach out for money are as good as dead. I will work beyond my capacity to prevent injustice. Even if God stands in my way, I will not work against my conscience. Even if a Prime Minister and a Chief Justice of India tell me to, I will not agree to work without justice," he said receiving a good applause from the crowd. </p>