Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Claiming that more people from JD(S) will be joining Congress in the days ahead and, in case he reveals their names today, they might be pressured by JD(S) leadership, he said, "JD(S) MLAs were kept in a Hassan resort and were forced to undergo certain things. They might do black magic too...no one should fear such things."

Kumaraswamy was jealous of him and hence was spreading lies about him, Siddaramaiah said. "I got two chairs done from Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd. of Karnataka (LIDKAR), for which the government pays. Kumaraswamy alleged someone brought it for me paying Rs 2 crore. Will two chairs cost Rs 2 crore? only lies..."

"Kumaraswamy is 99.99999 per cent of lies out of one hundred, he only speaks lies," he added.