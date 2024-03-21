Won't join Congress, will work for Karnataka BJP's 'purification': Former CM Sadananda Gowda

Stating that he might have been kept out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls by some people in the party after initially forcing him to contest, he said, "But they cannot keep me out of BJP. I will fight as a normal party worker. I call upon like-minded people to work for the party together for the Lok Sabha polls and thereafter let's 'fastpace' the purification process."

Alleging that a former chief minister, two former deputy chief ministers and a former minister had "insulted" him, he said they did not fulfill their assurance after pressuring him to reconsider his decision of retiring from electoral politics and to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Without taking any names, he said, "They will repent in the days to come." Asked whether he was accusing senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and his son state BJP President B Y Vijayendra of controlling the party, he said, "If I explain things that are happening here, it may have an impact on elections, I don't want to do it... I have clearly said what my stand is on 'parivarwad' and it being one of the reason for the need to purify the party."

Responding to a question on the reason for him being denied the ticket by BJP, he said 142 party leaders from his constituency had suggested only his name as the candidate from Bangalore North. "Some of them had said they are aspirants only if I don't contest. I was the first choice of everyone. Is there a need for more surveys?" he asked.